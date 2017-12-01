‘Scream’ mask armed robbery suspect arrested

A man police say shielded his face with a “Scream” mask while robbing a Myrtle Beach gas station at gunpoint was arrested and is facing multiple charges.
Brandon Lee Alston, 33, is charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault and battery, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and two counts of intent to defraud lottery, according to Myrtle Beach Jail records.
Police announced Alston was wanted Thursday in connection with the armed robbery that happened Saturday at a gas station on the 1100 block of 3rd Avenue South.
Officers allege Alston wore all black and a mask popularized by the “Scream” movie franchise when he jumped the store counter, hit a clerk in the face with a pistol, and demanded money and lottery tickets, an incident report states.
He also demanded the 58-year-old victim’s cellphone. The clerk said he was also ordered to stay on the ground or he’d be shot, police said.
Alston is being held at the Myrtle Beach Jail where his bond was not yet set as of Friday afternoon.
