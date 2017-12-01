Crime

How a darkened tail light led the way to a trafficking arrest

By Emily Weaver

December 01, 2017 12:30 PM

Carlsam Jamal Seward was pulled over when Myrtle Beach police say they noticed his brake light wasn’t working, but that wouldn’t be the worst of his troubles on Thursday, according to a police report.

Officers say they saw a “small ziplock bag containing a white rock like substance” after Seward was asked to exit his silver Infinity in the area of 27th Avenue South and South Kings Highway around 12:45 a.m.

The substance tested positive for crack cocaine and weighed 5.6 grams, according to the report. Seward, 25, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, but more charges came as police searched him.

Officers say a black scale fell from one of the legs of Seward’s pants and cops found a baggie of heroin and a baggie of marijuana inside Seward’s pocket, according to the report. The heroin weighed 8 grams.

Seward was also charged with trafficking heroin, possessing marijuana and driving with faulty equipment.

Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily

