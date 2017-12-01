More Videos

  • Bond set for man accused of daytime shooting in Myrtle Beach

    Patrick Anthony Brave appeared in front of a judge Friday for the shooting on Spivey Ave. in the downtown Myrtle Beach area.

Patrick Anthony Brave appeared in front of a judge Friday for the shooting on Spivey Ave. in the downtown Myrtle Beach area. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com
Patrick Anthony Brave appeared in front of a judge Friday for the shooting on Spivey Ave. in the downtown Myrtle Beach area. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

Crime

Bond set in attempted murder case for daytime Myrtle Beach shooting

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

December 01, 2017 11:54 AM

A 25-year-old man charged with attempted murder in a shooting Thursday morning told a Myrtle Beach judge he was at the “wrong place at the wrong time” when shots rang out in the Booker T. Washington community.

Patrick Anthony Brave of the Myrtle Beach area faced Judge J. Scott Long Friday morning for bond on the two counts of attempted murder he is facing in connection with the shooting. Police say stay others will be charged also in shooting that happened close to where a pregnant woman and her unborn child died in a September shootout.

Brave120117
Patrick Anthony Brave - MBPD

Myrtle Beach officers were called about 11:45 a.m. to the Carver Street Apartments on Spivey Avenue after gunfire erupted in the area.

Police swarmed the area and began collecting evidence and gathering statements, Capt. Joey Crosby, spokesman with Myrtle Beach police, said.

The incident started on nearby Grey Street, according to police. An arrest warrant for Brave states the following:

“Victim stated that while he was on Grey Street … he was shot at by the defendant while sitting in the driver’s seat of a silver in color Mercedes Benz.”

The victim told authorities the suspect then run away on foot, and that the Mercedes the victim was traveling in had three bullet holes to the left front fender and one in the driver’s door panel, the arrest warrant states.

Others have been arrested in connection with the shooting, and their information will be released once they’re formally charged, Crosby said.

Brave’s mother spoke in court on his behalf and told the judge Brave’s two-year-old son waited up all night for his father and assured the court he would be present for all court appearances.

“My son is a lot of things, but trying to take life is not one of them. He does not have a record of anything violent if you look in his past.”

A Myrtle Beach police detective spoke at Brave’s bond hearing also. She told the judge she believed Brave was a “threat to the community” and ask that his bond not be set.

“In speaking with the victims, who were arrested for other charges, the victim did positively identify the defendant in reference to shooting at them.”

She read Brave’s criminal history to the judge, stating he was previously released on bond after charges from Nov. 21 involving failure to stop for blue lights and possession to distribute crack cocaine and marijuana.

The detective also told the court Brave was charged Sept. 26 with failure to stop for blue lights and possession of cocaine, first offense.

He remains in custody at the Myrtle Beach Jail.

