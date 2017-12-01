One arrested, charged in shooting at Carver Street Apartments

A 25-year-old man was arrested Thursday after gunfire rang out at Myrtle Beach apartment complex, records show.
Patrick Anthony Brave is charged with two counts of attempted murder in connection with the incident, according to online police records.
Myrtle Beach officers were called about 11:45 a.m. when gunshots erupted at the Carver Street Apartments on Spivey Avenue in the Booker T. Washington neighborhood. No victims were found, and police and crime scene investigators quickly began collecting evidence and gathering statements, Capt. Joey Crosby, Myrtle Beach police spokesman said.
Police swarmed the areas of Spivey Avenue near King Street and Grey Street by Mr. Joe White Avenue. On scene just after the shooting, Crosby described the investigation as “very fluid” and called upon the community to aid officers by coming forward if they had information.
At about 3 p.m., Crosby said police identified the parties involved in the incident, and that their information would be released once they were charged.
So far Brave is the only person whose information has been released in connection with the incident. Police said the investigation is ongoing.
The shooting Thursday happened very close to a crime scene in September when a pregnant woman and her unborn child were killed during a shootout.
