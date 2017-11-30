Crime

Gun, bullets, mask found in student’s backpack, cops say

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

November 30, 2017 10:11 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

An 18-year-old Myrtle Beach man was arrested at a charter school Wednesday after school officials said they discovered a gun, three bullets, and drugs during a search, according to a police report.

Officers were called about 8:30 a.m. to Coastal Leadership Academy, a charter school at 3710 Palmetto Pointe Blvd., after getting a report about a student, identified as Caeleb Andrew Sailer, having a gun, authorities said.

Police met with school officials who told officers the student was searched because of suspected marijuana use, the report states.

Officials checked his backpack and said they uncovered a handgun inside a “green locking bag,” according to police. School officials made sure it wasn’t loaded, but said they found three bullets inside the bag, the report states.

School officials also found a blue pill, later determined to be a controlled substance, in the student’s wallet, police said.

He was then told he was being arrested in connection with the weapon and narcotics. Police also checked his backpack and said they found: “a black face mask, a burnt brown cigarette that had a faint smell of marijuana,” and some electronics, the report states.

Sailer was taken to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, and authorities noted warrant requests would be made on Thursday.

