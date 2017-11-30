Two Conway doctors are facing federal fraud charges

Two Conway Health Care doctors are facing fraud charges in federal court.
Dr. John Andrew Pienkos II, 46, of Little River, and Dr. Alexander Tomovski, 49, of Murrells Inlet, were charged in a one-court indictment by a grand jury in Florence for conspiracy to commit health care fraud, according to a release from U.S. Attorney Beth Drake.
Pienkos and Tomovski face up to 10 years in prison and potential fines up to $250,000 if convicted on the charge, according to the release.
According to the charge filed against them, the doctors unlawfully conspired or agreed with each other “to execute and attempt to execute a scheme ... to obtain money and property by means of false and fraudulent pretenses,” defrauding Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina.
Never miss a local story.
The doctors are set to be arraigned on their charges Dec. 12.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and United States Postal Service investigated the case. Assistant United States Attorney Winston David Holliday, Jr., of the Columbia office is prosecuting the case.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
Comments