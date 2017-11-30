Crime

Drugs, more than 50 plastic bags found during Myrtle Beach traffic stop, cops say

By Elizabeth Townsend

November 30, 2017 08:35 AM

A Myrtle Beach officer smelled marijuana after stopping a man Wednesday night and then found more than 50 small bags and 64 grams of marijuana, a police report states.

At about 7 p.m. authorities pulled over a 2009 Honda Accord driven by 44-year-old Willie James Dantzler for a headlight violation, the report states.

Dantzler113017
Willie James Dantzler - MBPD

Police stopped the car in the area of 12th Avenue North and Oak Street and asked to see his driver’s license. He told officers he didn’t have one, and authorities stated they noticed a “strong odor of marijuana from the vehicle,” officers said.

Dantzler was placed under arrest in connection with not having a valid driver’s license, and police said he tried to move a small bag of marijuana from one hand to the other while being handcuffed, according to the report.

The man allegedly told police there was more marijuana inside his car, the report states. Officers searched the car, and said they discovered a black bag with about 51 small clear bags inside, scales, and four smalls bags of marijuana.

Authorities said they also uncovered a clear jar with 14 small bags of marijuana inside labeled “White Russian OG,” the report states, which says all the marijuana discovered weighed 64 grams.

A red Solo cup of alcohol was found in the car’s console, according to police.

Dantzler was taken to the Myrtle Beach Jail and charged with driving under suspension, second offense, a liquor law violation, headlight violation, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, records show.

