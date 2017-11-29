Parking lot dancing leads to heroin, trespassing charges, cops say

A man told Myrtle Beach police he was “just dancing” when they asked what he was doing in a South Kings Highway parking lot early Wednesday morning, according to an incident report.
Officers were patrolling about 1:15 a.m. near 3rd Avenue South and South Kings Highway when a man, identified as 40-year-old Andrew Scott, was seen “dancing while carrying a bag, walking across the Walgreens parking lot,” the report states.
The business was closed for the evening, police noted. An officer went up to speak to him, explained to the man his behavior was “suspicious,” and asked what he was doing, police said.
He told authorities he was “just dancing,” according to the report, which also states poliec learned the man was trespassing at the business after running his information through their systems.
The report states the Walgreens store where the man was when police confronted him, had issued an indefinite trespass notice against him, and officers arrested him in connection with trespassing.
Three wax slips holding a white powder inside that fell from his hat when police searched him, the report states, and police said the substance field tested positive for heroin.
Scott was charged with trespassing, and officers noted they would seek warrants in connection with heroin possession, according to the report.
