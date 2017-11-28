Longs woman facing several charges after leading police on chase through city, county

A Longs woman is facing several charges after leading police on a vehicle pursuit through Myrtle Beach and into Horry County on Monday night, according to a video post on the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s Facebook page.
AnnMarie Jane Guilbault has been charged with carjacking, two counts of assault and battery of a high an aggravated nature, failure to stop for blue lights and siren, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana while also receiving 12 traffic citations, according to the post.
The incident began at about 9:10 p.m. Monday night, when officers were dispatched to the Virginian Hotel in Myrtle Beach in reference to a large fight, according to the post. It was reported that the individuals involved in the fight were armed with weapons, the post states.
After securing a suspect description and vehicle description, officers located the vehicle at the intersection of 3rd Ave S. and Kings Highway and initiated a traffic stop, according to the post.
As officers were asking the people to get out of the car, two attempted to follow instructions while the defendant jumped into the driver’s seat in attempt to flee the scene while dragging the passengers for a short distance, the post says.
The driver once again declined to stop for blue lights and later was apprehended and arrested in Horry County with help of county police, according to the post.
