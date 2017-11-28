More Videos

    Brandon Craig Gore, 31, of Aynor was denied bond in a magistrate court Nov. 28, 2017, when he was arraigned on two counts of murder for the Sept. 14 killing of Dexter Cobb and Porscha Cobb in Galivants Ferry.

Crime

Arrest in siblings’ double murder ‘has brought a lot of peace,’ family says

By Emily Weaver

eweaver@thesunnews.com

November 28, 2017 04:33 PM

Brandon Craig Gore didn’t have much to say, answering only “yes, sir” when asked if he understood the rights the judge had read to him and the two counts of murder logged against him Tuesday.

Gore, 31, of Aynor was arrested Monday night. He is accused of shooting and killing 26-year-old Dexter Cobb and Cobb’s 25-year-old sister, Porscha, inside siblings’ Galivants Ferry home in September.

Brandon Craig Gore

Gore and the Cobbs are not related, according to 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson. It remains unclear exactly how the three were associated.

“I don’t know how it got to this extent, but it has brought a lot of peace … and a little bit of justice to me, and the rest of my brothers and sisters, as well as my mother and my nephews and nieces,” said a family member, whose voice was piped into the small magistrate courtroom from an exterior room in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center at Gore’s arraignment Tuesday.

Horry County officers were called to the Twilight Road home on Sept. 14 about a cardiac arrest. Horry County Fire Rescue got to the home first and found Porscha Cobb inside – dead from an apparent gunshot wound, according to authorities.

As police swept through the home and found the body of her brother.

An arrest warrant states the siblings “had both suffered gunshot wounds.”

Over the course of the investigation, police said, a witness told them Gore had confessed to the killings and provided “details unknown to the public” about the crime.

Judge William Hutson said he was not able to set bond on Gore’s murder charges.

“Bond can be set, if need be, by a circuit court judge,” he said.

Gore was granted a public defender. He is set to appear in court again on Feb. 9 at 1 p.m. at the Horry County Judicial Center.

Gore will have 10 days to request a preliminary hearing in the case to hear some of the evidence prosecutors plan to use against him in trial.

Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily

