Armed suspects rob Myrtle Beach restaurant

Myrtle Beach police are investigating an armed robbery at a North Kings Highway restaurant reported Monday night.
Capt. Joey Crosby, spokesman with Myrtle Beach police, said two men went into the Lombardo’s Italian Restaurant at 7604 N. Kings Hwy about 9 p.m. - one armed with a knife, the other with a gun. One of the suspects was also wearing a mask, Crosby said.
An employee was assaulted during the incident and was treated for minor injuries, Crosby said.
Few details can be released because the incident is still under investigation, and authorities are currently reviewing surveillance footage and investigating leads, police said.
“We’ll be conducting followups and evaluating evidence to determine if we can identify the suspects,” said Crosby, who added police are encouraging anyone who was in the area, or may have heard something about the incident, to contact them.
Anyone with information can contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.
