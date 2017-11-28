Crime

Man arrested in connection with sibling double murder

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

November 28, 2017 09:24 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

A 31-year-old Aynor man was arrested Monday night in connection with the double slaying of Galivants Ferry siblings back in September, according to police.

Brandon Craig Gore is facing two counts of murder, authorities said. The incident happened on Sept. 14 on Twilight Road.

Gore112817
Brandon Craig Gore

Horry County officers were called there that day in regards to a cardiac arrest. Horry County Fire Rescue got to the home first and found 25-year-old Porscha Cobb dead inside, according to authorities.

As police swept through the home, they found her brother, 26-year-old Dexter Cobb, dead.

Authorities previously said the pair were brother and sister.

The two were shot, according to an arrest warrant, which also states “It was found the two victims had both suffered gunshot wounds while inside the residence. During the course of the investigation a credible witness did state the defendant had admitted to them he’d killed the victims and did provide details unknown to the public.”

Gore is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, and is awaiting an initial appearance on the charges.

  Comments  

