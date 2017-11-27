Crime

Georgetown police investigating shooting on Prince Street

By Emily Weaver

eweaver@thesunnews.com

November 27, 2017 05:02 PM

Georgetown police responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of Prince Street around 4:30 p.m.

The victim advised he was walking down the side of the street and was struck in the arm by a bullet, the Georgetown Police Department noted in a Facebook post. The man has been transported to Georgetown Memorial Hospital for treatment, according to the post.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300, the TIP LINE at 843-545-4400 or 911.

