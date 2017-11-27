Man found with heroin, oxycodone, others after Myrtle Beach traffic stop

Police arrested a man on drug charges, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department report, after officers allegedly found two bags of marijuana, one bag of heroin and one bag of oxycodone.
On Monday, Deonte Jamaal Davis was pulled over for operating on a tag illumination violation along Joe White Avenue. As officers spoke with Davis, they noticed that he was making movements toward his waistband and that there seemed to be marijuana residue on his pants. Officers said that they smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle.
Davis was then asked to get out of the vehicle where they allegedly found marijuana and a plastic bag with white residue. After searching his vehicle, officers said they found a scale and a marijuana grinder with residue inside.
After officers arrested Davis for simple possession of marijuana, they once again noticed that he was making movements toward his waistband “as if he was attempting to reach for something,” the report notes.
Once at the jail Davis was searched and officers found another bag filled with marijuana, a clear plastic big with an off-white powder and a clear bag with a yellow powder. The green plant substance tested positive for THC, which is the active ingredient in marijuana, the off-white powder tested positive for heroin and the yellow powder tested positive for oxycodone.
Davis was charged with simple possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession of a schedule I-V substance for the oxycodone. Davis was also given traffic tickets for the tag illumination violation and possession of drug paraphernalia, the release states.
Davis was previously arrested in June for failure to stop for a blue light, simple possession of marijuana, improper lane change, narcotic drugs, manufacturing or distributing ice, crank or crack cocaine and unlawful carrying of a pistol, according to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center website.
