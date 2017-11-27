BACCHUS
BACCHUS
BACCHUS

Crime

Man arrested for stealing newspaper

By Emily Weaver

eweaver@thesunnews.com

November 27, 2017 02:49 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

A Myrtle Beach man was arrested for shoplifting a Charlotte Observer newspaper outside of Walgreens early Sunday morning.

Myrtle Beach police responded to the pharmacy at 300 S. Kings Highway at about 8:15 a.m. and spoke to a manager who said the theft occurred at 6:50 a.m.

The manager said she arrived at work less than an hour later and noticed the plastic packaging on the bundle of the Charlotte Observer newspapers had been torn open. A newspaper was missing from the stack that laid in front of the store’s doors, according to an incident report.

The manager said she checked the store’s cameras and “observed a black male, approximately 5-feet-6-inches (tall and weighing) 160 pounds, with a jacket and a mohawk hair style take a newspaper out of the bundle, throw the plastic packaging away” and walk away.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Recognizing the man on surveillance footage as one frequently seen in the area, police say they were able to identify the suspect as 58-year-old Shane Nur Bacchus.

Police found Bacchus near South Kings Highway and 13th Avenue South and the newspaper was in his bag, according to the report.

Bacchus was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing

    Judge Steven John has a fiery response to the courtroom audience's cheers after granting rapper Ajay Alston bond. Alston is accused of beating and firing at a man in an altercation that led to the shooting death of his long-time, live-in girlfriend and their unborn child.

Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing

Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing 2:21

Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing
Myrtle Beach police responded to shooting along Ocean Boulevard 0:20

Myrtle Beach police responded to shooting along Ocean Boulevard
Vigil for Jadasia Myers and Unborn Child 1:51

Vigil for Jadasia Myers and Unborn Child

View More Video