Man arrested for stealing newspaper

A Myrtle Beach man was arrested for shoplifting a Charlotte Observer newspaper outside of Walgreens early Sunday morning.
Myrtle Beach police responded to the pharmacy at 300 S. Kings Highway at about 8:15 a.m. and spoke to a manager who said the theft occurred at 6:50 a.m.
The manager said she arrived at work less than an hour later and noticed the plastic packaging on the bundle of the Charlotte Observer newspapers had been torn open. A newspaper was missing from the stack that laid in front of the store’s doors, according to an incident report.
The manager said she checked the store’s cameras and “observed a black male, approximately 5-feet-6-inches (tall and weighing) 160 pounds, with a jacket and a mohawk hair style take a newspaper out of the bundle, throw the plastic packaging away” and walk away.
Recognizing the man on surveillance footage as one frequently seen in the area, police say they were able to identify the suspect as 58-year-old Shane Nur Bacchus.
Police found Bacchus near South Kings Highway and 13th Avenue South and the newspaper was in his bag, according to the report.
Bacchus was arrested and charged with shoplifting.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
