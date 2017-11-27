Crime

Drunk man steals Christmas tree from Myrtle Beach Food Lion, cops say

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

November 27, 2017 10:02 AM

A 53-year-old man, who Myrtle Beach police said was “highly intoxicated,” was seen taking a Christmas tree from a Food Lion store early Saturday morning, a police report states.

Authorities were called out to the area of 1430 S. Kings Hwy. at about 4 a.m. and met with a taxi driver, who told police she saw a man walk off with a Christmas tree that was outside of the store.

She said she saw the man walk toward 13th Avenue South and toss the tree over a fence. She lost sight of him after that, she told police.

Officers discovered the tree behind a fence in a city lot, and then spotted a man matching the description of the suspect, police said.

“The male could barely stand up, was slurring his words, and it was determined that he was highly intoxicated,” the report states, and adds that Richard Thomas Ball, was arrested in connection with public intoxication.

Police later viewed video surveillance of the Christmas tree theft and said it showed the suspect walk up, select a tree, and carry it away.

“The offender (walked) off out of camera view with the Christmas tree still in his possession,” the report states.

Police also charged Ball with simple larceny, records show.

