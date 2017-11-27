Suspect in ‘Scream’ mask jumps counter, hits man with gun in Myrtle Beach robbery

A suspect, shielding his face with a mask, injured an employee when he robbed a 3rd Avenue South gas station of cash and lottery tickets, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.

Officers were called about 3:30 a.m. Saturday to the Scotchman gas station at 1101 3rd Avenue South where an armed robbery had just happened.

The 58-year-old store clerk told police the suspect jumped the counter and hit him just below his left eye with a pistol. The man, who was wearing a “Scream” mask and all-black clothing, then demanded money from the register, lottery tickets, and the victim’s cellphone, the report states.

After the victim handed over everything the suspect asked for, he was ordered to stay on the ground, and the suspect threatened to shoot him if he didn’t, the victim told police.

The victim gave police a description of the man who had just assaulted him and robbed him at gunpoint, and officers noted they found a shoe print near the store and white gloves.