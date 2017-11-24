Crime

He choked her until she nearly passed out, then choked her again, a witness said

By Emily Weaver

eweaver@thesunnews.com

A conflict between exes turned violent in a parking lot near 7th Avenue North and Kings Highway on Thanksgiving, when a man reportedly choked a woman, who nearly passed out, then choked her again as she tried to escape.

Myrtle Beach police are seeking an arrest warrant for 33-year-old Leonard Brockington Lewis, Jr., who is accused of punching and choking his ex-girlfriend in the assault around 7 p.m.

The woman told police that she was driving down 7th Avenue North towards Kings Highway when her ex-boyfriend pulled up in a car next to her and motioned for her to pull over in the nearby lot. The woman said Lewis began cursing her and tried to grab the keys out of her ignition.

He pulled her hair and “choked her until she almost lost consciousness,” then punched her in the head, an incident report states.

The woman said she got out of her car and started to run before Lewis grabbed her and choked her a second time.

A witness, in the victim’s car, said Lewis stopped assaulting the woman when the witness began to call the police.

The responding officer observed redness and marks on the victim’s neck and a bump on her forehead, according to the report.

The woman told police she broke up with Lewis about a week before Thursday’s attack.

Police are seeking a warrant to charge Lewis with second-degree domestic violence.

