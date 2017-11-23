Woman’s car stolen Thanksgiving morning

A woman was getting ready for work Thanksgiving morning when her car was stolen, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.

The 32-year-old staying at the White Sands Motel had started up her 1997 Toyota Camry shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday to let it warm up before she left for work, according to police.

She left the driver’s side door open while she went back upstairs to her room, the report says, and when she came back between five and 10 minutes later, she saw a man entering her car.

According to the report, she yelled at him to stop, at which point the man “sped out of the hotel” and headed north on Kings Highway.

According to police, surveillance cameras at the hotel were not working. But city cameras were able to track the car to the Booker T. Washington neighborhood.

However, police were not able to locate the car, according to a report.

The car is described as a 1997 black four-door Toyota Camry with South Carolina license plate number “PDN216” according to the report.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set black male between 5’8” and 5’11”, last seen with a blue sweater, blue jeans and a knit cap.