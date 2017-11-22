Strawberry blonde hair, blue eyes and a ‘ransom note:’ Cops seek man in drug heist

Police are looking for a man with strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes after witnesses say he robbed a Walgreens pharmacy with a “ransom note” shortly after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
An incident report states the “unknown male,” who was wearing a bandanna to hide his face and stood approximately 5-feet-7-inches tall, “put a ransom note on the counter” while a pharmacy clerk was waiting on a customer.
The clerk handed the note to a pharmacist, who told the suspect to come to another window, according to the Horry County Police Department incident report. When the suspect was at the other window, the pharmacist told police she showed him “where the safe was containing the narcotics he was requesting.”
“The suspect jumped the counter and proceeded to the safe,” where the pharmacist handed him an unknown quantity of the controlled substance, the report states. The pharmacist told police that the man also grabbed an unknown quantity of another medication when the safe was open.
“After the suspect grabbed the narcotics, he then jumped the counter and exited the store,” the report states.
The names of the drugs were redacted in the report.
Both witnesses told police they didn’t see any weapons on the suspect, but his pockets did seem to be “full with an unknown object.”
Police watched surveillance footage of the incident and noticed the suspect was not wearing gloves in the heist; fingerprints were collected at the scene, according to the report.
Another witness reported seeing the suspect get into a black Mustang and head away on U.S. Highway 501.
“We do not have a suspect in custody but would ask that anyone with information about this incident please call the Horry County Police Department at 843-248-1520,” said Krystal Dotson, HCPD spokeswoman.
The suspect has not yet been identified.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
