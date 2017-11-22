Roshad Quanta Devon Baldwin - Conway police
Shooting suspect sought by Conway police

By Elizabeth Townsend

November 22, 2017 12:31 PM

Conway police are searching for a 22-year-old Marion man in connection with a shooting that happened on Monday.

Police were called to a shooting incident in the area of 9th Avenue and Racepath Street in Conway, according to a release from Darren Alston with Conway police.

No one was injured in the incident, Alston said.

After investigating, police named Roshad Quanta Devon Baldwin as a suspect, and drew up warrants in connection with attempted murder, police said.

Anyone with information, can contact Conway police at 843-248-1790 or Crime Stoppers of the Low Country at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

