Shooting suspect sought by Conway police

Conway police are searching for a 22-year-old Marion man in connection with a shooting that happened on Monday.
Police were called to a shooting incident in the area of 9th Avenue and Racepath Street in Conway, according to a release from Darren Alston with Conway police.
No one was injured in the incident, Alston said.
After investigating, police named Roshad Quanta Devon Baldwin as a suspect, and drew up warrants in connection with attempted murder, police said.
Anyone with information, can contact Conway police at 843-248-1790 or Crime Stoppers of the Low Country at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
