Nearly 50 grams of cocaine, other drugs found in Myrtle Beach traffic stop, cops say

Nearly 50 grams of cocaine and other drugs were discovered when Myrtle Beach police pulled over a man whose car was missing a headlight, according to a police report.
Officers stopped a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu about 2 a.m. Wednesday in the area of 3rd Avenue South and U.S. 501 after noticing the car didn’t have a passenger-side headlight.
The driver, listed as 30-year-old Myron Jawan Spain, allegedly told police he didn’t have a valid license and initially told officers a different first name, police said. Authorities checked his information and that of the woman traveling with him, and said the two weren’t wanted by police, the report states.
Officers also verified Spain didn’t have a driver’s license, and he was placed under arrest, they said.
He was taken to the Myrtle Beach Jail, and authorities searched the vehicle. Police found a bag inside the glove box that had a white powdery substance, they said.
The white substance field tested positive for cocaine and weighed 49.1 grams, police said. As Spain was searched at the jail, officers said they found bags that tested positive for meth and crack, according to the report.
He was charged with trafficking cocaine and giving police false information, and several other traffic violations, according to records.
