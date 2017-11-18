Special delivery: packages containing THC candy, marijuana sent to Myrtle Beach hotel

Over 100 grams of marijuana and THC candy were found inside two packages postmarked from Colorado that were sent to a Myrtle Beach hotel Friday evening.
Myrtle Beach police were called to the Sheraton Myrtle Beach Convention Center Hotel after a FedEx courier delivered mysterious packages around 4 p.m., according to an incident report.
A security guard at the hotel told an officer they were shipped from Denver to a man using the Sheraton’s address. The guard explained that the man who the packages were addressed to has never been a guest at the hotel and does not have any future bookings with it either, the report says.
Both the guard and the officer said they could smell marijuana coming from the packages.
One of MBPD’s K9 officers was then deployed, and “gave a positive alert for narcotics on both packages,” the officer noted in the report.
The packages were then taken to the police station and after a search warrant was obtained, officers opened the packages. Inside, there were 33 containers in Ziploc bags filled with coffee beans.
Officers say they found 144.7 grams of marijuana,13 marijuana joints weighing 24.5 grams, and six packages containing edible THC candy.
Police asked the security guard to contact MBPD if anyone comes and asks for the packages at the Sheraton.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
