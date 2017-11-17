Crime

3 Gallivants Ferry men plead guilty to a federal charge of distributing cocaine

By Emily Weaver

eweaver@thesunnews.com

November 17, 2017 04:58 PM

Three men from Galivants Ferry pleaded guilty to drugs and gun charges in a Florence federal courtroom Friday, according to a release from U.S. Attorney Beth Drake.

Ephifanio Castillo-Pacheco, 44, Isidro Camacho-Castillo, 20, and Samuel Zepeda-Gonzalez, 60, all pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute a quantity of cocaine. Camacho-Castillo also pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

United States District Judge Bryan Harwell of Florence accepted the pleas and will impose sentences after he has reviewed the presentence reports, which will be prepared by the U.S. Probation Office.

The evidence presented at the guilty plea hearing established that on March 8, 2017, during the execution of a federal search warrant, agents seized cocaine, multiple firearms and a large amount of cash from a residence in Galivants Ferry, according to the release.

Prosecutors say Camacho-Castillo was in one of the bedrooms along with a loaded Glock .380 caliber pistol, a loaded Kassnar Imports 9mm pistol and approximately 45 grams of cocaine during the search.

In the bedroom belonging to Castillo-Pacheco, agents reporting finding approximately 14 grams of cocaine and ammunition for both guns.

Castillo-Pacheco and Zepeda-Gonzalez were both located in the living room where they were counting $177,989 in cash, according to the release. Agents say they learned that Zepeda-Gonzalez had been paid to transport the cash to an unknown individual in McAllen, Texas.

Drake said that the maximum penalty Castillo-Pacheco and Zepeda-Gonzalez can receive is imprisonment for 20 years and a fine of $1 million; the maximum penalty Camacho-Castillo can receive is imprisonment for life and a fine of $1 million.

The case was investigated by agents of ICE-Homeland Security Investigations with the assistance of the Myrtle Beach Police Department, the Horry County Police Department, the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division. Assistant United States Attorney A. Bradley Parham of the Florence office handled the case.

Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily

