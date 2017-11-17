OSMAN
Crime

Police find envelope of fentanyl postmarked from France

By Emily Weaver

eweaver@thesunnews.com

November 17, 2017 03:25 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 3 MINUTES AGO

Myrtle Beach police returned to the scene of a drug bust Thursday night to find an envelope of fentanyl postmarked from France and addressed to the nickname of a man arrested the previous night, according to an incident report.

A 46-year-old man at an apartment on Tindal Street, where police arrested 32-year-old Zuhair Sirageldin Osman Wednesday night, told officers that a package came in the mail for a Zachary Smith. The witness told police that Osman goes by the name Zach and had been waiting for a package of drugs to arrive.

“The witness advised the officer that the involved other (Osman) gets the fentanyl from across seas. There was a stamp on the envelope from France,” the report states.

With a search warrant in hand, police seized the envelope and found a “zip-lock bag containing a brown powder substance that field tested positive for fentanyl” inside of it, according to the report.

Fentanyl, crack and a plethora of used needles had been found in the apartment on Wednesday night when police came looking for Osman, who was wanted on burglary charges.

Approximately 6.9 grams of fentanyl and 1.7 grams of crack were seized from the home during Osman’s arrest.

Police say the envelope of fentanyl from Thursday night had a packaged weight of 3.1 grams, but officers were told there was not enough evidence to successfully prosecute Osman with possession of that fentanyl.

The package of fentanyl was “heat-sealed multiple times” for officer safety before it was dropped into property and evidence.

Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily

