Suspects take $1,000 worth of beer, wine from Myrtle Beach restaurant cooler

A Myrtle Beach restaurant employee called police when he noticed nearly all of the alcohol in a cooler by the business was missing.
Officers were called Thursday afternoon to New York Prime on 28th Avenue North in reference to the burglary. An employee told police he was doing inventory when he noticed the cooler behind the business that houses alcohol was missing its lock.
He reported about $600 worth of beer and $400 worth of wine were taken in the heist.
Police said cameras were checked and showed two men came through a gate at 27th Avenue North about 4:15 a.m. Thursday. One of the men then cuts the cooler’s lock with bolt cutters, then the pair work together, emptying the cooler of alcohol and putting it into a trash can they found nearby, the report says.
The men then roll the trash can through the gate and away from the camera’s view. The trash can was later found abandoned nearby.
