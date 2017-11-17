Used needles, drugs found in Myrtle Beach apartment; two arrested, cops say

Myrtle Beach police discovered used needles, Fentanyl, and crack inside an apartment when they went to search for a wanted man on Wednesday, according an incident report.
Police got information about a suspect wanted in connection with a burglary, and authorities noted they were familiar with the wanted man from a call about a previous drug overdose.
Officers knocked at the door of the Tindal Street apartment about 9:30 p.m., and 32-year-old Zuhair Sirageldin Osman answered. Police said Osman was the man they were looking for and immediately detained him.
Authorities swept through the apartment to see if there was anyone else inside, and found 27-year-old Brittany Rene Mason, who agreed to let them search the home, along with a 46-year-old man who also lives there, the report states.
During the initial look through the apartment, police said they noticed a television siting on a table that matched the description of one taken in a burglary.
Officers also said they discovered “a large quantity of used needles consistent with narcotics use throughout the entire apartment,” according to the report.
As police searched the apartment, they said they found a white rock-like substance in tin foil on a kitchen counter and a white powdery substance in a back bedroom in a towel and on a nightstand.
Officers noted they also discovered white rock-like substances, white powdery substances, and narcotics equipment inside the apartment, the report state. The white powder field tested positive for Fentanyl, and the rock-like substance tested positive for cocaine, the report states.
Osman and Mason both told police the drugs found didn’t belong to them, and that the 46-year-old man staying there had nothing to do with them either.
They were both arrested and taken to the Myrtle Beach Jail, and were each charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and Fentanyl, according to the report.
Osman also faces four counts of third-degree burglary, jail records show.
