Teen jailed in connection with biting woman’s face, kidnapping her

A 19-year-old Myrtle Beach man is facing kidnapping and assault charges after a woman told police he kept her from leaving a Myrtle Beach apartment and bit her face, according to arrest warrants.
Patrick Larkin Hill Jr. was arrested Tuesday and is charged with second-degree assault and battery and kidnapping, records show.
The incident was reported on Tuesday when Myrtle Beach police were called to an apartment on Cherokee Street in response to an assault.
Officers spoke with the victim who told them she was trying to leave the apartment when the suspect stood in front of the door and wouldn’t let her go, an arrest warrant states.
She told police she was yelling and trying to move past him when he grabbed her and put his fingers in her mouth. She said he moved her lip back and injured them in the process, according to the arrest warrants.
“She stated that she bit down on him to remove his fingers and when she did the defendant bit her under her right eye causing the skin to break open and bleed,” an arrest warrant states.
Hill additionally faces a drug dealing charge after police said they searched his home in June, and said they found a safe holding cash and more than a hundred pills, which were identified as a narcotic, police records state.
He is being held on a total of $25,000 for the assault and drug charges, and no bond is set on the kidnapping charge as of Thursday, jail records show.
