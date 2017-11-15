Myrtle Beach man ‘brutally’ killed with concrete, screwdriver in Charleston

A Myrtle Beach man was “brutally” bludgeoned and stabbed to death with a screwdriver and concrete earlier this month in Charleston, The Post and Courier reported.
Larry Thompson, 63, was found dead on Nov. 2 underneath the Huger Street overpass in downtown Charleston. The Charleston County Coroner’s Officer released his identity Wednesday afternoon.
An arrest affidavit also released Wednesday, unveils details leading up to 25-year-old Quinton Lee Capers’ arrest in connection with Thompson’s death. Capers is charged with murder, online records show.
According to the Post and Courier, Thompson’s girlfriend reported him missing shortly after he was murdered.
Both Thompson and Capers were reportedly staying under Interstate 26 near 314 King St. and often ate at the Hot Dog Ministry, which is a homeless mission in the area.
Authorities say at some point on Nov. 1 or early Nov. 2, Capers got into a struggle with Thompson.
When Thompson’s body was found, his head had been badly beaten and stabbed with what appeared to have been a Phillips screwdriver, the newspaper reported. A piece of bloodied concrete also sat nearby.
When detectives canvassed the area, they found Thompson’s girlfriend, who told them he had gone missing. Police were also advised that Thompson and Capers had been seen together.
On Nov. 9, police found Capers at Medical University Hospital, who reportedly broke his foot after a piece of concrete fell on it, according to the Post and Courier.
He allegedly told officers he knew about the incident there, but that he did not want to talk about it. When his belongings were searched, police found blood on his blue jeans and on a screwdriver inside a backpack, the newspaper states.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
Comments