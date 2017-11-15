HARDIE
Conway man sentenced to 10 years in prison

By Emily Weaver

eweaver@thesunnews.com

November 15, 2017 2:50 PM

A Conway man pleaded guilty to trafficking heroin and possession with intent to distribute marijuana in an Horry County courtroom Wednesday, according to a release from 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.

Thirty-year-old Andre Hardie was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the trafficking charge and five years for drug possession, said David P. Caraker, Jr., the senior assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case.

Circuit Court Judge Larry Hyman ordered the sentences to run concurrently, meaning Hardie will serve no more than 10 years in prison on the two convictions.

Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @EmilyWORDWeaver

