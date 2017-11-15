Car break-ins increase during the holidays. Here’s how to protect yourself

From credit cards to bags full of merchandise — you often have more valuables in your car around this time of year as the shopping season starts to pick up speed.
The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety is warning folks to be extra careful during the holidays because of the uptick in car break-ins.
The department posted on Facebook Wednesday several safety precautions you can take to help prevent your car from being broken into.
How to help prevent car break-ins, per NMBPD
- Keep the interior of your car free of valuables. Never leave bags, purses, wallets, briefcases, laptops, cell phones, loose change, or anything that may be of value to a thief in plain view.
- Hide chargers and accessories that indicate a GPS, mobile phone, or other device may be stashed in your vehicle.
- Remove garage door openers, key cards, and house or work keys from the car so that a prowler cannot gain access to your home.
- Don't store or leave credit cards, identification or personal information in your glove box or anywhere in your car.
- If you must leave valuables in your car, put them in the trunk before you arrive at your destination.
- Before leaving your car, always remove the keys, roll up the windows, lock the doors, and set the alarm (if you have one).
- If possible, store your car in a closed and locked garage. If your car is parked in a carport or near your house, leave your exterior lights on throughout the night.
- Consider replacing the light fixture closest to your car with a motion detector unit. Motion detectors are good psychological deterrents, causing the thief to think that someone has seen them when the light comes on. Additionally, the light makes the prowler or thief more visible.
- Consider installing a security system with video surveillance capabilities at your home.
- Improve visibility where your car is parked. If you park on the street, choose a well-lighted, open space even if it means adding additional exterior lighting. Trim back trees or bushes that block the view of your vehicle from your home. Avoid parking near anything that limits visibility like dumpsters, large vans or trucks, or wooded areas.
- Use a mechanical locking device such as a club that locks to the steering wheel, column, or brake.
- Keep your keys with you instead of putting them in a hiding place.
- Don't leave your vehicle in unattended parking lots for long periods of time.
- Carry the registration and insurance card with you when you leave your vehicle. NOTE: Make sure you have these items with you when you return. Operating the vehicle without these documents is against the law.
- Be observant when you exit or enter your parked vehicle, stop and take a look around the area.
What to do if your car is broken into, per NMBPD
You can report any suspicious activity to the police department at 843-280-5511. If it is a crime in progress, police say to call 911 and to take note of any details of the suspects, vehicles and activities.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
Comments