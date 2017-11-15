Crime

It took multiple teachers to break up fight between Carolina Forest students, cops say

November 15, 2017

Multiple faculty members worked to break up a fight between two students at Carolina Forest High School Tuesday, according to an Horry County police report.

A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were arrested after Horry County police were called about 1 p.m.

An assistant principal told police the pair got into a fist fight in one of the classrooms. She said the two students were harassing and insulting one another when a teacher tried to calm things down, but soon had to call in other teachers for help when the argument turned physical.

The two students fought each other until multiple faculty members could pull them apart, and classroom furniture was knocked around during the fight, according to the report.

The assistant principal gave police statements from the teacher and 15 students that matched her account of what happened, authorities said.

The students’ parents came to the school, and both boys were charged with disturbing schools, police said.

