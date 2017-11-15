She came home on her lunch break to find her Myrtle Beach home broken into

A Myrtle Beach woman told police she discovered money and items were missing from her Grey Street home when she returned on her lunch break.
She told officers she left about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and when she came home at noon she noticed her bedroom door was slightly closed and the light was on.
She checked around the house and said two pairs of her son’s sneakers were missing, along with some of her jewelry and $200 in change, the report states.
As she examined her home, she told police she discovered a living room window was partially broken and the screen had been removed.
She told officers she thought the person that broke in left through her back kitchen door, because a lock she secured before leaving was undone.
