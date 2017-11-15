Man claimed they smoked crack, demanded cash, cops say. Victim said they never met

A 53-year-old man told Myrtle Beach police that a man he didn’t know demanded $10 from him, stating he owed him after the two smoked crack together, and pulled out a box cutter, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.
Officers were called about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to the area of 7th Avenue North and Chester Street for an armed robbery report.
The victim told police he was taking out trash along the 300 block of 7th Avenue North when the suspect came up to him and said he owed him money.
The victim said he didn’t know the man or what he was talking about. The suspect allegedly told the victim he owed him $10 from a time the two had smoked crack together, and the victim said he didn’t know him and asked him to go, according to police.
The victim tried to go back to his room, but the suspect stood in front of him and pulled out a box cutter, report states.
The suspect swung at the victim and told him he would get something from him, according to the report. The victim shouted for a friend to call the police, and the suspect took off down Chester Street.
Other officers found the suspect in the area of 2nd Avenue North and Kings Highway. The victim was taken to the area to see if he could identify him as the man who threatened him, and told officers the man they detained was the man who tried to rob him, the report states.
Police arrested Marvin Mcelveen, 46, and charged him with armed robbery, according to jail records.
