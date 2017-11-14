Man overdosed before crashing into Myrtle Beach police car, cops say

A 37-year-old Tennessee man, who allegedly crashed head-on into a Myrtle Beach police car carrying two officers last month, overdosed and was given Narcan at the scene of the wreck, according to a South Carolina Department of Public Safety report.
South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers were called to the crash about 8 p.m. on Oct. 26 to the corner of Mr. Joe White and Nance Street after a sports utility vehicle, driven by Joshua Gamble, collided with a Myrtle Beach police car, authorities said.
When SCHP got to the crash, fire, police, and EMS crews were already there, and EMS was treating Gamble.
“EMS stated they administered Narcan because he was overdosed,” the report states. Everyone involved in the wreck was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, authorities said.
As the SCHP trooper surveyed the crash scene, skid marks from the SUV were seen leading into the oncoming lanes where the driver had crossed left, heading into the patrol car.
The trooper saw a syringe in driver’s side floorboard of the SUV, according to the report.
The trooper then went to the hospital and talked with the officers, injured in the crash. The officer driving said they were stopped on Mr. Joe White Avenue, getting ready to turn left on Nance Street when the SUV crossed over into their lane, the report states.
The trooper then found Gamble and told him he was under arrest. Blood and urine samples were also taken, according to the report. A nurse was able to wake Gamble long enough for authorities to learn his name, and dispatchers found a match for his information from Tennessee that stated he only had an ID. Information also showed he was wanted in Georgia, authorities said.
“Mr. Gamble started to wake up and his demeanor correlated with that of having used drugs,” the report states.
The nursing staff had to restrain him multiple times as he thrashed and pulled out an IV from his hand, officers noted. He was taken to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center once he was cleared by the hospital.
He remained jailed from the night of the crash until he was released on $1,022 bond Monday, jail records show.
Capt. Joey Crosby, spokesman with Myrtle Beach police, said the morning after the crash that the two officers hurt in the wreck had been released from the hospital and were doing OK.
