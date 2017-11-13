Myrtle Beach man pleads guilty to assaulting woman in home invasion

A Myrtle Beach man pleaded guilty Monday in an Horry County courtroom to a 2015 home invasion after he tricked a woman into leaving him into her Myrtle Beach apartment.
Robert Earnest Mobley, 31, pleaded guilty to assaulting, burglarizing and kidnapping the woman who left him into her Myrtle Beach apartment after he told her his mother was having a stroke and needed help, according to a release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Culbertson sentenced him to 10 years for the assault, 15 years for the burglary, and 15 years for kidnapping, the release states.
The incident was reported on Oct. 21, 2015, Mobley was arrested the day after. Mobley knocked on doors at an apartment complex off 62 nd Avenue North, and the victim opened her door to him. He asked her if he could use her phone, and claimed his mother had a stroke.
Mobley used her restroom then slammed her apartment door and assaulted her, according to the release.
