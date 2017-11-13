Screen grab from Google Maps
Man charged in Halloween night robbery of Maryland Fried Chicken

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

November 13, 2017 3:14 PM

A 49-year-old Myrtle Beach man was charged Saturday with the Halloween night armed robbery of Maryland Fried Chicken in Myrtle Beach, according to jail records.

Jesse Vernon Lalone is charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, police said.

Myrtle Beach police were called about 7:40 p.m. on Halloween to Maryland Fried Chicken at 939 N. Kings Highway for an armed robbery. Capt. Joey Crosby, with Myrtle Beach police, previously told The Sun News a man went inside, pointed a gun, and demanded money.

The suspect took off in an older model van after taking about $200 from the business, authorities said.

Lalone was arrested by Myrtle Beach police in an unrelated incident on Nov. 7, according to jail records, after officers said he caused a scene when patrolling police confronted him about having unleashed dogs on the Boardwalk.

Lalone was charged with a leash law violation, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, and simple possession of marijuana in that incident, records show.

He is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a total bond of $161,746 for all charges, jail records show.

