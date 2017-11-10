Courtesy HCPD
HCPD looking for man who allegedly racked up over $1,000 in fraudulent card charges

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

November 10, 2017 12:38 PM

Horry County police are looking for a man who allegedly “created a card” with a woman’s bank account information and managed to rack up more than $1,000 in fraudulent charges.

According to an incident report, a 52-year-old Murrells Inlet woman went to authorities on Nov. 7 after she noticed several small ATM fees throughout her bank statement that she didn’t recognize.

She told an officer that sometime between Oct. 5 and Nov. 6, someone had “created a card” with her bank account information.

The woman believes the charges were made at multiple ATM machines throughout Horry County, police say. She said she never lost possession of her debit card which was used to make the fraudulent purchases.

The suspect made 19 transactions and the charges totaled $1,049.12, the report notes. The first transaction was made on Oct. 5 and the last was made on Nov. 6.

Anyone with information about these incidents or the suspect are asked to call (843) 248-1520.

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

  • Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing

    Myrtle Beach police responded to shooting along Ocean Boulevard

