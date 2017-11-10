Crime

November 10, 2017 9:13 AM

Mysterious package from California filled with pot found in Myrtle Beach area

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

Horry County police were called out to investigate when a package filled with marijuana was discovered Thursday morning at a business in the Myrtle Beach area.

The address is blacked out in the Horry County police report, which states officers were called to George Bishop Parkway by the management of a business about a suspicious package.

A man told police a strong scent of marijuana was coming from the box. Police were called after what looked like marijuana was found inside the box when it was opened.

Officers said they saw several packages of what appeared to be marijuana in the box, which came from California.

The box was collected by police who said it would be destroyed. The incident report notes the case is marked as administratively closed.

