Police find candy, Nyquil as woman struggles during shoplifting arrest, cops say

A 35-year-old woman was arrested early Thursday morning on shoplifting charges after police said she struggled as they arrested her and tried to empty her pockets of store items.
Myrtle Beach officers were called to a gas station at 1695 U.S. 501 as a shoplifting incident was happening, police said. Authorities met with a witness who told them she saw a woman take a tube of Neosporin.
As officers tried to detain the suspect, she started to struggle and take items from her sweatshirt pocket and stuff them behind a nearby chip display, the report states.
A package of Reese’s candy was found in her pants during a search and other items were discovered in her shirt pocket, according to police, who said they found open Nyquil behind the chip display.
During the incident, officers recovered Nyquil, Neosporin, cold and flu medicine, and Reese’s candy, the report says.
Crystal Dawn Gentry was charged with shoplifting in the incident, records show.
