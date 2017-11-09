Allen Large wasn’t the only cop attending nude catfights, court records say

Court documents reveal that a former Horry County police detective was not the only law enforcement officer in the room when a domestic violence victim says she was coerced to take part in a nude, sexual-fetish “catfight.”
The victim, identified only as Jane Doe 3 in a lawsuit against former Detective Troy Allen Large, the Horry County Police Department and others, says Large drove her to the home of a law enforcement officer in Asheville, North Carolina, where the catfight occurred.
She says she “felt restrained from leaving due to the presence of armed law enforcement officers at this fight.”
The catfight was recorded by Large, according to a new court filing in the lawsuit on Wednesday.
Jane Doe 3 was abused by two different husbands and shot five times by one of them. Large was assigned to her cases as a victim’s advocate, according to the lawsuit.
Jane Doe 3 claims in the new filing that she was assaulted by Large “on over 50 total occasions which included multiple instances of sexual assault.”
She is the third of five women to file suit against the Horry County Police Department, alleging the 27-year law enforcement veteran sexually assaulted or harassed them.
In a recorded deposition last year, Large admitted that he encouraged three women to participate in catfight videos as a means for the women to earn money. The videos, which he said paid $2,000 each, showcase women fighting and tearing off each other’s clothing.
Large said in the deposition that two of the women were “already engaged in doing stuff that was definitely illegal and getting hardly anything for it.”
But Jane Doe 3 says she was trying to get certified as a private investigator in 2015 when she went with Large “under the guise of job shadowing” for that certification to the Asheville home.
“Detective Large displayed his gun and badge en route to this purported job shadowing appointment,” the Jane Does attorney James Moore said in the new filing. “When asked why she did not report Defendant Large to the police, she noted that he was the police.”
A second nude “catfight” video of Jane Doe 3 was taped in Large’s home, Moore said in a response to Large’s motion for a summary judgment.
Large admitted that he hosted some of the catfights at his own home, but has denied videotaping them.
The new court filing noted that Large was caught on video not only taping the fights, but also encouraging the fights.
Moore contends that a search of Large’s cellphone, issued by and paid for by Horry County, showed “he had engaged in inappropriate contact with Plaintiff Jane Doe 3 during the course and scope of his employment.”
An Horry County Grand Jury indicted Large on 11 counts of criminal sexual conduct and misconduct in office on Sept. 15, 2016.
“Two of the 11 accounts specifically address his alleged criminal interactions with … Jane Doe 3,” according to the court filing.
Large has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is awaiting trial.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @EmilyWORDWeaver
