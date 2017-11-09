Allen Large wasn’t the only cop attending nude catfights, court records say

Court documents reveal that a former Horry County police detective was not the only law enforcement officer in the room when a domestic violence victim says she was coerced to take part in a nude, sexual-fetish “catfight.”

The victim, identified only as Jane Doe 3 in a lawsuit against former Detective Troy Allen Large, the Horry County Police Department and others, says Large drove her to the home of a law enforcement officer in Asheville, North Carolina, where the catfight occurred.

She says she “felt restrained from leaving due to the presence of armed law enforcement officers at this fight.”

The catfight was recorded by Large, according to a new court filing in the lawsuit on Wednesday.

Jane Doe 3 was abused by two different husbands and shot five times by one of them. Large was assigned to her cases as a victim’s advocate, according to the lawsuit.

Jane Doe 3 claims in the new filing that she was assaulted by Large “on over 50 total occasions which included multiple instances of sexual assault.”

She is the third of five women to file suit against the Horry County Police Department, alleging the 27-year law enforcement veteran sexually assaulted or harassed them.

In a recorded deposition last year, Large admitted that he encouraged three women to participate in catfight videos as a means for the women to earn money. The videos, which he said paid $2,000 each, showcase women fighting and tearing off each other’s clothing.

Large said in the deposition that two of the women were “already engaged in doing stuff that was definitely illegal and getting hardly anything for it.”

More Videos 2:21 Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing Pause 1:12 FBI underage sex trafficking crackdown leads to recovery of 84 minors 3:53 Prep Talk: Previewing the second round of the S.C. high school football playoffs 1:33 Mayor Rhodes reacts to election results 1:45 CCU thoughts on new starting QB Anderson 0:45 Conway star, coach react to All-America honor 1:03 They were paid how much? 0:20 Myrtle Beach police responded to shooting along Ocean Boulevard 1:51 Vigil for Jadasia Myers and Unborn Child 1:38 Conway police ask for public's help to find bank robbery, homicide suspect Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Former detective talks about involvement with Jane Doe 1 Former Horry County Police detective Allen Large is in a nearly five-hour taped deposition recounting his involvement with three Jane Does, making accusations against some of his co-workers and admitting to suggesting the Jane Does participate in cat fights for money. The deposition was given on March 2, 2016. Large was fired from his post with the county police amid allegations of sexual harassment. Large had been a sex crime detective and he had originally met two of the Jane Does after they had reported being sexually assaulted. He found their two cases were "unfounded." The third Jane Doe had been a victim of domestic violence and he knew her years ago. The attorney representing Jane Doe was James Moore. The attorney representing Horry County Police was Samuel "Buddy" Arthur III. Former detective talks about involvement with Jane Doe 1 Former Horry County Police detective Allen Large is in a nearly five-hour taped deposition recounting his involvement with three Jane Does, making accusations against some of his co-workers and admitting to suggesting the Jane Does participate in cat fights for money. The deposition was given on March 2, 2016. Large was fired from his post with the county police amid allegations of sexual harassment. Large had been a sex crime detective and he had originally met two of the Jane Does after they had reported being sexually assaulted. He found their two cases were "unfounded." The third Jane Doe had been a victim of domestic violence and he knew her years ago. The attorney representing Jane Doe was James Moore. The attorney representing Horry County Police was Samuel "Buddy" Arthur III. Southern Reporting

But Jane Doe 3 says she was trying to get certified as a private investigator in 2015 when she went with Large “under the guise of job shadowing” for that certification to the Asheville home.

“Detective Large displayed his gun and badge en route to this purported job shadowing appointment,” the Jane Does attorney James Moore said in the new filing. “When asked why she did not report Defendant Large to the police, she noted that he was the police.”

A second nude “catfight” video of Jane Doe 3 was taped in Large’s home, Moore said in a response to Large’s motion for a summary judgment.

Large admitted that he hosted some of the catfights at his own home, but has denied videotaping them.

The new court filing noted that Large was caught on video not only taping the fights, but also encouraging the fights.

More Videos 2:21 Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing Pause 1:12 FBI underage sex trafficking crackdown leads to recovery of 84 minors 3:53 Prep Talk: Previewing the second round of the S.C. high school football playoffs 1:33 Mayor Rhodes reacts to election results 1:45 CCU thoughts on new starting QB Anderson 0:45 Conway star, coach react to All-America honor 1:03 They were paid how much? 0:20 Myrtle Beach police responded to shooting along Ocean Boulevard 1:51 Vigil for Jadasia Myers and Unborn Child 1:38 Conway police ask for public's help to find bank robbery, homicide suspect Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Former detective deposition in cat-fight video claims Former Horry County Police detective Allen Large is in a nearly five-hour taped deposition recounting his involvement with three Jane Does, making accusations against some of his co-workers and admitting to suggesting the Jane Does participate in cat fights for money. The deposition was given on March 2, 2016. Large was fired from his post with the county police amid allegations of sexual harassment. Large had been a sex crime detective and he had originally met two of the Jane Does after they had reported being sexually assaulted. He found their two cases were "unfounded." The third Jane Doe had been a victim of domestic violence and he knew her years ago. The attorney representing Jane Doe was James Moore. The attorney representing Horry County Police was Samuel "Buddy" Arthur III. Former detective deposition in cat-fight video claims Former Horry County Police detective Allen Large is in a nearly five-hour taped deposition recounting his involvement with three Jane Does, making accusations against some of his co-workers and admitting to suggesting the Jane Does participate in cat fights for money. The deposition was given on March 2, 2016. Large was fired from his post with the county police amid allegations of sexual harassment. Large had been a sex crime detective and he had originally met two of the Jane Does after they had reported being sexually assaulted. He found their two cases were "unfounded." The third Jane Doe had been a victim of domestic violence and he knew her years ago. The attorney representing Jane Doe was James Moore. The attorney representing Horry County Police was Samuel "Buddy" Arthur III. Southern Reporting

Moore contends that a search of Large’s cellphone, issued by and paid for by Horry County, showed “he had engaged in inappropriate contact with Plaintiff Jane Doe 3 during the course and scope of his employment.”

An Horry County Grand Jury indicted Large on 11 counts of criminal sexual conduct and misconduct in office on Sept. 15, 2016.

“Two of the 11 accounts specifically address his alleged criminal interactions with … Jane Doe 3,” according to the court filing.

Large has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is awaiting trial.