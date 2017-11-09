He forgot his turn signal, then got busted for drugs, cops say

A 29-year-old man was arrested in connection with drug dealing charges after police said they found multiple bags of marijuana in his car during a traffic stop Wednesday night.
Joshua Campbell is charged with failure to give proper signal, according to Myrtle Beach Jail records. A police report says he was arrested in connection with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Officers said they stopped Campbell about 10 p.m. while they were patrolling in the of Canal and Grey streets after he failed to use his turn signal.
He was pulled over, and police used a canine during the stop, who alerted officers there could be something illegal in his car, the report states.
Two scales were found in the car’s center console and a plastic bag filled with other smaller bags “commonly used to package narcotics,” according to the report.
Beneath a passenger seat, police said they found a glass jar that had 20 “individually wrapped bags, each containing a green leafy substance.”
The substance field tested positive for marijuana and weighed a total of 14.6 grams, the report states.
Campbell is being held at the Myrtle Beach Jail where a warrant in connection with the drug charge had not yet been served as of Thursday afternoon, records showed.
