Battle over unleashed dogs along the Boardwalk leads to drug arrest

A 49-year-old man was arrested and faces multiple after police confronted him about not having his dogs on leashes as he strolled the Boardwalk Tuesday afternoon.
Jesse Vernon Lalone, is charged with a leash law violation, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, and possession of marijuana, according to a police report.
Police said the warned Lalone several times about his dogs, but he began to “get loud and cause a scene.”
A crowd drew as he cussed at officers and police told him to quiet down, authorities said.
Police noted he was “highly intoxicated” and smelled like alcohol, according to the report. Officers searched him and found a bag of marijuana, police said.
“The offender began to yell racial slurs and stated he was going to kill the (responding officer) several times,” the report states.
