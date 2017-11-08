9 days before his arrest on a deadly June robbery, police say he robbed again

A man accused of killing a cab driver in June is now facing new charges after police say he robbed a Myrtle Beach hotel at gunpoint while eluding capture on the murder charge. A cab was used in both crimes, according to police reports.

Twenty-four-year-old Marion Javon Campbell of Conway was charged with murder, kidnapping, burglary, armed robbery and weapons charges for the June 26 shooting death of taxi driver Dennis Mantel, 66. Campbell was arrested after a standoff with police near the scene of Mantel’s death on Juniper Bay Road Sept. 20.

Nine days before he was captured, police say, he held up the Lancer Motel at gunpoint then hopped in a taxi to escape.

Campbell was charged with armed robbery by the Myrtle Beach Police Department for the motel heist Thursday morning.

Lancer employees told Myrtle Beach police that Campbell rang the doorbell to their office at 606 N. Kings Highway around 4:20 a.m. Sept. 11. They said he was inquiring about an available room so they unlocked the door and let him in.

Emily Weaver eweaver@thesunnews.com

Campbell was wearing a red bandana around his neck, a red hoodie and dark colored jeans as he stepped into the office, according to a police report.

When they got in front of the desk, police say, Campbell pulled out a gun, pointed it at the clerk and demanded he give him money. After robbing the hotel, the suspect left eastbound in the parking lot and got into a mini van taxi, the report stated.

Three months earlier, Horry County police were called to Juniper Bay Road after a resident spotted an Imperial Cab in his front yard. The taxi had crashed into the man’s home, he told police.

Medics began to treat Mantel for a possible cardiac arrest before seeing a bloody gunshot wound on his neck, according to a police report. Mantel was taken to Conway Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Campbell is being held in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. No bail has been set for the murder, armed robbery, burglary, kidnapping and assault charges.