CAMPBELL
CAMPBELL
CAMPBELL

Crime

9 days before his arrest on a deadly June robbery, police say he robbed again

By Emily Weaver

eweaver@thesunnews.com

November 08, 2017 12:42 PM

A man accused of killing a cab driver in June is now facing new charges after police say he robbed a Myrtle Beach hotel at gunpoint while eluding capture on the murder charge. A cab was used in both crimes, according to police reports.

Twenty-four-year-old Marion Javon Campbell of Conway was charged with murder, kidnapping, burglary, armed robbery and weapons charges for the June 26 shooting death of taxi driver Dennis Mantel, 66. Campbell was arrested after a standoff with police near the scene of Mantel’s death on Juniper Bay Road Sept. 20.

Nine days before he was captured, police say, he held up the Lancer Motel at gunpoint then hopped in a taxi to escape.

Campbell was charged with armed robbery by the Myrtle Beach Police Department for the motel heist Thursday morning.

Lancer employees told Myrtle Beach police that Campbell rang the doorbell to their office at 606 N. Kings Highway around 4:20 a.m. Sept. 11. They said he was inquiring about an available room so they unlocked the door and let him in.

More Videos

Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing 2:21

Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing

Pause
Mayor Rhodes reacts to election results 1:33

Mayor Rhodes reacts to election results

Prep Talk: Sizing up area teams' chances in first round of football playoffs (Part 2) 8:39

Prep Talk: Sizing up area teams' chances in first round of football playoffs (Part 2)

They were paid how much? 1:03

They were paid how much?

Brenda Bethune reacts to Myrtle Beach mayor election results 0:53

Brenda Bethune reacts to Myrtle Beach mayor election results

TSA demonstrates new screening procedures for air travel at South Carolina airports 5:21

TSA demonstrates new screening procedures for air travel at South Carolina airports

Myrtle Beach coach, players react to state title win 4:26

Myrtle Beach coach, players react to state title win

All eyes on Obama as he reports for jury duty in Chicago 4:20

All eyes on Obama as he reports for jury duty in Chicago

Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes participates in The Sun New’s Facebook Live town hall 28:42

Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes participates in The Sun New’s Facebook Live town hall

Myrtle Beach police responded to shooting along Ocean Boulevard 0:20

Myrtle Beach police responded to shooting along Ocean Boulevard

  • Conway road closed as police investigate man's death

    Horry County Police are investigating a man's death on Juniper Bay Road in Conway.

Conway road closed as police investigate man's death

Horry County Police are investigating a man's death on Juniper Bay Road in Conway.

Emily Weaver eweaver@thesunnews.com

Campbell was wearing a red bandana around his neck, a red hoodie and dark colored jeans as he stepped into the office, according to a police report.

When they got in front of the desk, police say, Campbell pulled out a gun, pointed it at the clerk and demanded he give him money. After robbing the hotel, the suspect left eastbound in the parking lot and got into a mini van taxi, the report stated.

Three months earlier, Horry County police were called to Juniper Bay Road after a resident spotted an Imperial Cab in his front yard. The taxi had crashed into the man’s home, he told police.

Medics began to treat Mantel for a possible cardiac arrest before seeing a bloody gunshot wound on his neck, according to a police report. Mantel was taken to Conway Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Campbell is being held in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. No bail has been set for the murder, armed robbery, burglary, kidnapping and assault charges.

Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily

Related stories from The Sun News

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing 2:21

Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing

Pause
Mayor Rhodes reacts to election results 1:33

Mayor Rhodes reacts to election results

Prep Talk: Sizing up area teams' chances in first round of football playoffs (Part 2) 8:39

Prep Talk: Sizing up area teams' chances in first round of football playoffs (Part 2)

They were paid how much? 1:03

They were paid how much?

Brenda Bethune reacts to Myrtle Beach mayor election results 0:53

Brenda Bethune reacts to Myrtle Beach mayor election results

TSA demonstrates new screening procedures for air travel at South Carolina airports 5:21

TSA demonstrates new screening procedures for air travel at South Carolina airports

Myrtle Beach coach, players react to state title win 4:26

Myrtle Beach coach, players react to state title win

All eyes on Obama as he reports for jury duty in Chicago 4:20

All eyes on Obama as he reports for jury duty in Chicago

Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes participates in The Sun New’s Facebook Live town hall 28:42

Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes participates in The Sun New’s Facebook Live town hall

Myrtle Beach police responded to shooting along Ocean Boulevard 0:20

Myrtle Beach police responded to shooting along Ocean Boulevard

  • Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing

    Judge Steven John has a fiery response to the courtroom audience's cheers after granting rapper Ajay Alston bond. Alston is accused of beating and firing at a man in an altercation that led to the shooting death of his long-time, live-in girlfriend and their unborn child.

Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing

View More Video