He missed his trial and was found guilty on a third offense of trafficking drugs

A Nichols man is wanted by authorities after missing a trial in Horry County that led to his conviction on drug and gun-related charges Tuesday, according to a release from 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.
James Lamont Arthur, 35, was found guilty in his absence of possessing amphetamines or Adderall, two weapons offenses and a charge of trafficking crack cocaine. It was Arthur’s third charge for trafficking drugs, prosecutors say.
Arthur had previously failed to appear for trial in October, at which point a bench warrant was issued, said Mary-Ellen Walter, a senior assistant solicitor who, along with Leigh Andrew, an assistant solicitor, prosecuted the case. But his failure to appear did not stop his trial and a jury convicted him on all charges, according to the release.
Circuit Court Judge Steven H. John presided over the case and sealed Arthur’s sentence until he is found and returned to court for sentencing, the release stated.
Arthur faces between 25 and 30 years on the third-offense trafficking charge; up to six months for the drug possession charge; up to five years on a gun possession charge; and, not more than a year in jail on a charge of unlawfully carrying pistol, Walter said.
Arthur’s sentence will be unsealed and imposed after his arrest.
“It was a great example of proactive policing that helped convict a repeat offender,” Walter said. “Now law enforcement can turn their attention to finding him once again, so he can begin to serve his well-deserved prison sentence.”
Officers with the Horry County Police Department initially arrested Arthur on the charges May 12, 2016, Walter said.
He’s been out on bond since last December, according to online court records.
Anyone with information regarding Arthur’s whereabouts is asked to call their local law enforcement agency.
Arthur was charged with manufacturing, distributing or possessing cocaine in Horry County in 2013, according to court records. That charge was dismissed in 2014.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
