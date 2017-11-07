Crime

Woman dies from self-inflicted wound at gun range

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

November 07, 2017 9:35 PM

A 55-year-old woman from Conway died Tuesday from a self-inclicted wound at 707 Indoor Shooting Range on S.C. 707 in the Socastee area, according to Krystal Dotson, spokeswoman with Horry County police.

At a little after 2 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot in the head by a weapon rented from the shooting range, according to a police report. The victim was discovered lying on her back with the wound.

Three employees and a customer heard what they thought “to be a muffled gunshot and then a loud thump,” according to the report. They looked toward where the victim was shooting and saw her dead on the floor, the report states.

The range was closed off and secured as a crime scene, according to the report.

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

