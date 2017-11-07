Police find drugs, make 5 arrests in search at Myrtle Beach motel

Police seized drugs, cash and a gun and arrested five suspects after a search at the Sea Banks Motel, 2200 S. Ocean Blvd., in Myrtle Beach Tuesday morning.
Inside rooms at the motel, officers found one .38 special revolver, 6.5 grams of cocaine, 1 gram of heroin, 22 grams of marijuana and $500 in cash.
Dietrick Justin Smith, 28, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested and charged with distribution of crack cocaine, distribution of heroin, distribution of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Emily Rose Nicole McIntyre, 21, of Myrtle Beach, was charged with possession of heroin.
Deeanitray Graham, 29, was charged with distribution of crack.
Falon Crystal Schultz, 33, and Candy Rose Hunt, 26, of Bolton, N.C., were arrested on fugitive warrants. A background check for Hunt revealed no prior charges or arrests in the state of South Carolina.
Schultz was wanted on a bench warrant for failing to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge.
The suspects are currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
Myrtle Beach officers assisted Horry County Police Department in the execution of the search warrants.
Myrtle Beach police responded to the same area for a call of shots fired last month.
Witnesses told police that a white man and a black man were arguing outside the Sea Banks on Oct. 7 when the white man pulled out a handgun and started shooting at the black man, who also pulled out a gun and fired back.
One witness told police that he heard five shots go off before both suspects ran off in opposite directions, according to a police report.
“Three shell casings were located in front of room 112,” officers noted in the report. Police also noted a bullet hole through the front windshield and passenger side front fender of a white Honda Accord with a Virginia tag in the parking lot, the report states.
No injuries were reported in the October shootout.
