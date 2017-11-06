Surfside Beach police responded to a pharmacy for a report of an attempted armed robbery, according to a post on the Surfside Beach Police Department’s Facebook page.
Crime

Police respond to attempted armed robbery at Surfside Beach Pharmacy

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

November 06, 2017 6:59 PM

Surfside Beach police responded to a pharmacy for a report of an attempted armed robbery, according to a post on the Surfside Beach Police Department’s Facebook page.

Officers are investigating at Surfside Beach Pharmacy, where two suspects fled the scene, according to the Facebook post. There were no injuries, according to the post.

WPDE, The Sun News’ Grand Strand alliance partner, reports that the business owner fired shots at the suspects before they fled.

One suspect was wearing a mask, possibly of the clown variety, according to the Facebook post. The SBPD tweeted that the vehicle the suspect fled in is an older model pickup truck missing a tailgate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surfside police at 843-913-6368.

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

