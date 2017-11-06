Crime

Longs man pleads guilty to sexual assault of a minor, receives 27-year sentence

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

November 06, 2017 5:23 PM

A Longs man was sentenced to 27 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a young girl, according to a release from the State of South Carolina Office of the Solicitor Fifteenth Judicial Circuit.

Malikaih Taylor, 39, pleaded guilty without a recommendation or negotiation to first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to Leigh Andrew, an assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

The release states that the case involved a girl who was 9 or 10 years at the time of the incidents.

The case was to go to trial this week before Taylor entered the guilty plea.

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing

    Judge Steven John has a fiery response to the courtroom audience's cheers after granting rapper Ajay Alston bond. Alston is accused of beating and firing at a man in an altercation that led to the shooting death of his long-time, live-in girlfriend and their unborn child.

Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing

Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing 2:21

Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing
Myrtle Beach police responded to shooting along Ocean Boulevard 0:20

Myrtle Beach police responded to shooting along Ocean Boulevard
Vigil for Jadasia Myers and Unborn Child 1:51

Vigil for Jadasia Myers and Unborn Child

View More Video