Longs man pleads guilty to sexual assault of a minor, receives 27-year sentence

A Longs man was sentenced to 27 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a young girl, according to a release from the State of South Carolina Office of the Solicitor Fifteenth Judicial Circuit.
Malikaih Taylor, 39, pleaded guilty without a recommendation or negotiation to first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to Leigh Andrew, an assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
The release states that the case involved a girl who was 9 or 10 years at the time of the incidents.
The case was to go to trial this week before Taylor entered the guilty plea.
