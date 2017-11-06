He was in town for a wedding, but a scuffle with an Uber driver landed him in jail

A man from Poughkeepsie, New York, told police he was in town for a wedding and was drinking at the bar with his friends when they called for an Uber, and then the night turned sour.
Justin James Cardascia, 28, was arrested and charged with third-degree assault and battery and damage to property after Myrtle Beach police say he attacked the driver, who came to pick him up, then kicked off the Uber car’s door handle.
The Uber driver told police the argument broke out between him, Cardascia when he came to the Mr. Fish Seafood Restaurant parking lot to pick up a fare just before 2 a.m. Sunday. The driver said he was told they wanted to cancel the ride.
Cardascia told police the Uber driver “almost hit him with his car” as he started to drive away.
The spat turned physical when the Uber driver said someone flicked a lit cigarette into his backseat. The driver said he stopped to get the cigarette out of his backseat and Cardascia charged him, yelling “and pushed him into his car ... then started to punch him in the back of his head.”
Cardascia’s friends pulled him off of the driver, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.
The driver got into his car, closed the door and started calling 911 when Cardascia kicked his door handle, “causing it to fly off the door into the road,” the report states.
Cardascia’s friends told police it was “just a verbal argument.”
Police arrested Cardascia after taking photographs of the Uber driver’s “visible injuries and the damage to the victim’s vehicle,” according to the report.
